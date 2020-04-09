https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/judicial-watch-sues-north-carolina-failing-clean-voter-rolls-nearly-1-million-inactive-voters-rolls/

The Democrats sure love their dead voters, but Judicial Watch is working around the clock to clean up dirty voter rolls before the 2020 election.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch on Thursday announced it filed a lawsuit against North Carolina and two of its counties for failing to clean up voter rolls.

Many of North Carolina’s 100 counties have ineligible voters on their rolls, according to Judicial Watch’s analysis.

Judicial Watch said there are nearly 1 million inactive voters on its voter rolls.

Via Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch’s lawsuit argues that North Carolina, Mecklenburg County, and Guilford County failed to make reasonable efforts to remove ineligible voters from their registration rolls as required by the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA). The lawsuit also claims that these jurisdictions violated the NVRA by failing to make available to Judicial Watch public records concerning efforts to comply with the law. In its complaint Judicial Watch also points out that the State’s abnormally high number of inactive registrations shows that it is not removing these registrations after two general federal elections, as the NVRA requires. According to data the State certified to the EAC in 2019: About 17% of North Carolina’s registrations were inactive, which was the fifth worst (highest) of the 40 states for which data were available

By way of comparison, the median state inactive rate was 9.6%

In 19 North Carolina counties, 20% or more of the registrations were inactive, and in three counties 25% or more were inactive North Carolina’s inactive registrations remain high to this day. The complaint notes: As of March 2020, North Carolina’s own data shows it has nearly one million inactive registrations

A large proportion of these registrations have shown no voting activity for more than five years – that is, since prior to November 2014

“Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections, and Judicial Watch must insist that North Carolina follows federal law to clean up its voting rolls,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “We want cleaner elections, as the law requires, and we expect this lawsuit will cause North Carolina to take the simple steps necessary to clean from its rolls the names of voters who have moved away or died.”

NEW: @JudicialWatch Sues to Force North Carolina to Clean Its Voter Rolls — Alleges North Carolina has Nearly One Million Inactive Voters https://t.co/vzuWEpvaEm https://t.co/ULJ8ijPjsL — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 9, 2020

