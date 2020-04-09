https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/just-british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-released-icu-moved-regular-ward-continued-recovery-coronavirus/

Great news!

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, has been released from the intensive care unit and moved to a regular ward as he recovers from COVID-19.

Boris Johnson was moved to the Intensive Care Unit on Monday just in case he needed a ventilator as his condition battling the Coronavirus “worsened.”

Johnson was hospitalized Sunday because of “persistent symptoms.”

BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is OUT of intensive care & has been moved back to a regular ward for his continued recovery.

Excellent news. pic.twitter.com/lw4gYdRER8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2020

Johnson, who announced on March 27 he had the Coronavirus, remained in office, however he deputized Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to act in his stead “where necessary.”

Johnson’s pregnant fiancé, Carrie Symonds, previously had Coronavirus symptoms, but it was reported she is on the mend.

