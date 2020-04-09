https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/justice-coming-george-papadopoulos-promises-conspiracy-case-built-around-created-trump-russia-collusion-hoax/

Conspiracy is a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful.



George Papadopoulos, the former volunteer on the Trump Presidential campaign, claims that there is a conspiracy case being built around those who were involved in the coup of candidate and President Trump.

George Papadopoulos who was set up and lied to and then indicted and charged by the Obama Deep State claimed overnight that justice is on the way:

My profanity laced interview with yet another loser informant has been published. I promise you there is a conspiracy case being built around this frame job. I know exactly who it is. https://t.co/xRG72AHxFZ — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) April 9, 2020

Papadopoulos is referring to what was first reported one year ago almost to the day!

On Sunday Mornings with Maria on April 7, 2019, Republican Congressman Devin Nunes reported that he was sending eight federal charges to the DOJ AG Barr related to conspiracy:

This is why we’ve been working so hard for two and a half years waiting for a real Attorney General which we have now in Attorney General Barr. A grown-up is finally in the room, and which is why we’re prepared to do a lot of clean-up here. … We couldn’t really send these criminal referrals over without an Attorney General in place. So we’re prepared this week to notify the Attorney General that we are prepared to send those referrals over and brief him if he wishes…

(via FOX News):

FOX News reported a year ago:

Nunes said he has been working on the referrals for more than two years, and wanted to wait until the confirmation of Attorney General Bill Barr. “We’re prepared this week to notify the attorney general that we’re prepared to send those referrals over,” Nunes said. “First of all, all of these are classified or sensitive. … Five of them are what I would call straight up referrals — so just referrals that name someone and name the specific crimes,” Nunes told Maria Bartiromo. “Those crimes are lying to Congress, misleading Congress, leaking classified information. So five of them are those types.”

According to Papadopoulos a conspiracy case is in the works!

