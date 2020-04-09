http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Z_EDJPaYxNM/

Cry me a river.

It would seem that for pop superstar Justin Timberlake, spending several days in coronavirus quarantine in Montana with his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and their five-year-old son Silas has made the Grammy-winning singer realize that ’24-hour parenting is just not human.”

“We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human,” Timberlake said in a recent interview on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM.

“He gets a look … I’m like, ‘All right, cool, let’s take a [20]. All right, I got you,” the pop star said of his son.

However, the pair yesterday celebrated Silas’s fifth birthday, with Timberlake insisting the he and Biel are “doing good.”

“We’re at home, covered in Legos and birthday cake right now,” Biel posted on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo of her and Silas from last summer.

Timberlake also spoke of the benefits of being in Montana where they can go outside without coming into contact with many people.

“We feel very lucky and kind of blessed that we’re in a place… where they’re pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place is,” he explained. “And so, I mean just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice.”

The couple has previously raised eyebrows about their parenting after Biel revealed that they had started giving their two-year-old son sex education classes.

“We’re using technical terms… we shower together, and [we say], ‘This is what I’ve got. This is what you’ve got,’” she said in 2018. “We just talk about it. I know it’s really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there’s no shame.”

“I don’t want to tell him, ‘Keep your private parts,’ and this and that,” she added. “It’s a beautiful thing. You have it and mine is different and it’s cool, man. We have to respect ourselves and respect each other. So I believe it starts really young.”

While everyday Americans struggle to pay bills and find food, it’s probably safe to say that with an estimated net worth of $250 million, Justin Timberlake will survive parenting day and night for a few weeks.

