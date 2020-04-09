https://www.dailywire.com/news/left-wing-groups-issue-list-of-policy-demands-to-presumptive-nominee-joe-biden

Several far-left groups focused on radical progressive ideals have come together to send a list of demands to former Vice President Joe Biden after he became the de facto Democratic presidential nominee following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) suspension of his campaign.

The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher reported Thursday that the groups, calling themselves “leaders from a diverse array of organizations building political power for young people,” sent the letter to Biden just hours after Sanders announced he was dropping out of the race.

“The letter demanding Biden embrace far-left policies such as the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and a wealth tax comes from eight groups with diverging policy focuses, from climate change groups such as NextGen America to the anti-Israel IfNotNow Movement. The groups write in the letter to Biden that if their demands are met, they will spend $100 million targeting youth voters and ‘work tirelessly’ to help him defeat President Trump in November,” Scher reported.

“While you are now the presumptive Democratic nominee, it is clear that you were unable to win the votes of the vast majority of voters under 45 years old during the primary,” the letter said, according to Scher. “With young people poised to play a critical role deciding the next president, you need to have more young people enthusiastically supporting and campaigning with you to defeat Trump. This division must be reconciled so we can unite the party to defeat Trump.”

“Messaging around a ‘return to normalcy; does not and has not earned the support and trust of voters from our generation. For so many young people, going back to the way things were ‘before Trump’ isn’t a motivating enough reason to cast a ballot in November,” the groups added.

Sanders received the majority of votes during the primary for young progressives, prompting Biden to lurch to the Left to accept some far-left policies and abandon his past centrist views. He also said he wanted Sanders to help build a general-election coalition to defeat Trump in November.

“If I’m the nominee, I can tell you one thing. I would very much want Bernie to be part of the journey,” Biden said earlier this week. “Not as a vice presidential nominee but just engaging in all the things that he’s worked so hard to do, many of which I agree with.”

In addition to climate change and Medicare-for-All, the groups demand Biden commit to making undergraduate tuition free “for all students, regardless of income, citizenship status, or criminal record” and to cancel all outstanding student loan debt.

“The groups call on Biden to embrace expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court, provide free health care to illegal immigrants, probe the NRA’s nonprofit status, and enact a wealth tax,” Scher reported.

The groups also demanded Biden announce that he would appoint Sanders supporters such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to his administration and to “appoint a trusted progressive to lead the White House Presidential Personnel Office to ensure that the entire administration is free of corruption and staffed with public servants committed to advancing a progressive agenda.”

Remember that the Left is currently going insane because Trump is clearing out bureaucrats who are hindering his agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

