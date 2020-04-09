https://www.dailywire.com/news/left-wing-snopes-gives-mostly-false-rating-to-claim-that-trump-could-financially-benefit-from-hydroxychloroquine

After the media tried blaming Trump for two people drinking fish tank cleaner, the media then suggested that perhaps the president’s enthusiasm for the drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential panacea against COVID-19 was financially motivated in some way.

On Monday, the New York Times published an embarrassing report about the supposed financial gains the president could make off of hydroxychloroquine based on a minimal investment in one pharmaceutical company that produces the drug, over which he has no control.

“If hydroxychloroquine becomes an accepted treatment, several pharmaceutical companies stand to profit, including shareholders and senior executives with connections to the president,” said the report. “Mr. Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine.”

Though other left-wing outlets, such as Vox, were more reserved in their reactions to the report, that did not mean that various media pundits and Twitter trolls weren’t going to roll with the idea that President Trump has been promoting a drug against the advice of medical experts just so he can make a cheap buck.

BREAKING: President Trump has a financial interest in the maker of hydroxychloroquine. In other words, he has been telling Americans to risk their lives an take this drug in order for him to profit. No, I’m not f—king joking! — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) April 7, 2020

“If hydroxychloroquine becomes an accepted treatment, several pharmaceutical companies stand to profit, including shareholders and senior executives with connections to the president. Mr. Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi.” https://t.co/JSmuvM78aC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 7, 2020

Thankfully, the predominantly left-wing Snopes has stepped in to clear the air a bit by rating this claim “Mostly False,” mainly due to the fact that Hydroxychloroquine is a fairly standard drug that various pharmaceutical companies can produce, thereby curtailing its supposed high-profit margins.

From the report:

What’s True

