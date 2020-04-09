https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/marine-served-afghanistan-murdered-chicago-gang-pushes-front-train/

Retired Marine Mamadou Balde who served in Afghanistan was murdered in Chicago on Tuesday night after a gang pushed him in front of a train.

Mamadou reportedly walked away from the men before they pushed him in front of the train.

Police are looking for the killers.

Mamadou Balde will be remembered as a brave hero who, alongside his brothers of 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, helped pave the way for the Taliban stronghold of Sangin to be cleared of insurgents in 2010-2011. pic.twitter.com/6GhyKEZthX — Luis Agostini (@LuisRAgostini) April 9, 2020

WGN reported:

Family members say a former Marine who served two tours in Afghanistan was killed in a Chicago subway tunnel Tuesday after he was pushed onto the tracks and struck by a Red Line train. Al Balde and his daughter came to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office Wednesday to identify the body of 29-year-old Mamadou Balde, who was killed Tuesday. While he says Mamadou was the smartest of his four boys, Al Balde said he sadly feared his son would die a horrible death. “I kind of knew also he was going to end up this way,” Al Balde said. Al Balde gets choked up with emotions as he talks about how his son met his end, saying he was thrown into the path of a moving train at the Jackson stop downtown “while he was walking away” from a group of men Tuesday. Mamadou died of multiple injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

