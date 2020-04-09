http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8Bak28dXdAQ/

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the stay-at-home order by about two weeks, until April 30th, to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said, Mlive reported.

“Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up.”

The original order, issued March 24th, was set to expire on April 13th.

The order requires Michigan residents to stay home “unless their work or activity is deemed essential,” according to Mlive.

The new order imposes additional restrictions on stores.

A new section of the order imposes restrictions on stores in an effort to reduce crowds. Large stores must limit the number of people in the store at one time to no more than 4 customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space; small stores must limit capacity to 25% of the total occupancy limits (including employees) under the fire codes. To regulate entry, stores must establish lines with markings for patrons to enable them to stand at least six feet apart from one another while waiting. Large stores must also close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.

Michigan is one of 42 states that have issued stay-at-home regulations. Violating the order can result in a $1,000 fine and/or six months in jail.

