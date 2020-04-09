https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/monmouth-poll/2020/04/09/id/962115

Forty-eight percent of registered voters back Joe Biden for president, compared to 44% who support President Donald Trump, according to a new Monmouth University poll released on Thursday.

Last month’s Monmouth poll had Biden, the former vice president, ahead of Trump 48%-45%.

Here are how the results of the poll, conducted before Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for president, break down:

42% say they have a very favorable or somewhat favorable impression of Trump, compared to 50% who say they have a very unfavorable or somewhat unfavorable view of him. Seven percent had no opinion.

41% say they have a very favorable or somewhat favorable view of Biden, while 42% have a very unfavorable or somewhat unfavorable impression of him. 17 percent had no opinion.

31% say Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak makes it less likely he will be re-elected in November, compared to 27% who say it makes it more likely. 36 percent say it makes no difference.

62% say they are optimistic about the 2020 presidential election, while 29% said they were pessimistic.

The poll, conducted April 3-7, surveyed 857 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

