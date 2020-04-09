https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/must-see-watch-look-president-trump-gives-ag-barr-trump-destroys-liberal-media-presser-video/

OMG! This was SO GOOD!

Watch that look President Trump gives Attorney General Barr after Trump just destroyed the liberal media hacks in the press room!

This guy is truly THE BEST!

Via Matt Couch and Ashley St. Clair.

The look at the end between Barr and Trump is a absolutely PRICELESS!! pic.twitter.com/uKokUlYR8r — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 8, 2020

The post MUST SEE: Watch That Look President Trump Gives AG Barr After Trump DESTROYS Liberal Media at Presser (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

