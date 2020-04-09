https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/new-trump-campaign-ad-hits-biden-hard-record-appeasing-china-video/

The Trump campaign on Thursday unveiled a new ad hitting Joe Biden hard for his record on appeasing China.

Joe Biden constantly praises the ChiComs because his crackhead son Hunter is financially tied with China.

In 2013, Hunter Biden flew on Air Force Two with his daddy VP Biden and managed to procure a whopping $1.5 billion for his private equity fund.

The Trump camp slammed Biden for his praise and defense of China.

The new ad also highlighted just how wrong Biden was when he attacked President Trump as a ‘xenophobic fear-monger’ for restricting incoming flights from China in January as the Coronavirus spread across the world.

WATCH:

The Trump campaign releases a new ad highlighting former VP Joe Biden’s ties to China amid the #COVIDー19 outbreak.pic.twitter.com/zOpYq4frcI — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 9, 2020

