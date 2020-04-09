https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/spicer/2020/04/09/id/962175

Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary who hosts Newsmax TV’s popular “Spicer & Co.,’’ has written a new book chronicling the monumental challenges President Donald Trump has faced during his first term.

“Leading America: President Trump’s Commitment to People, Patriotism, and Capitalism” will be published Oct. 13, just weeks before Election Day.

It’s Spicer’s second book. His first, “The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President,’’ became a New York Times bestseller.

On his Newsmax TV show, which airs live from Washington, D.C., Spicer leads a team of Washington insiders, experts, journalists and power brokers to analyze the top headlines and key news events. It can be seen weekdays at 6 p.m. ET.

Spicer said “Leading America,’’ to be published by Center Street, will focus on Trump’s first term “from impeachment and relentless attacks from mainstream media to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus.’’

“Conservatives have always faced enormous headwinds from the media, Hollywood, academia and Big Tech, but the resistance to this administration has taken it to new heights, even during a crisis,’’ Spicer said. “‘Leading America’ will expose the reality and hypocrisy of each, and how the president’s policies and agenda are fighting back.’’

As he announced his upcoming book, Spicer also took a moment to wish the nation well as it battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hope you and your families stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak. Stay safe,’’ Spicer said.

