Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrip that led to acting Navy secretary’s resignation cost 3K: reports Overnight Health Care: Trump steps up attack on WHO | Fauci says deaths could be lower than first projected | House panel warns federal stockpile of medical supplies depleted | Mnuchin, Schumer in talks over relief deal House Republicans, key administration officials push for additional funding for coronavirus small business loans MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday said new funds to rescue small businesses amid the coronavirus crisis must include guardrails to help vulnerable populations — the very issue that scuttled the latest relief effort in the Senate just hours earlier.

“We have made our statement,” Pelosi told reporters on a conference call. “There is a disparity in access to capital in our country. We do not want this tragedy of the coronavirus to exacerbate that disparity, or to ossify it — to solidify it.”

The comments came shortly after Senate Democrats blocked legislation, proposed by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell to try to pass small business funds Thursday, warns against holding it ‘hostage’ Overnight Health Care: Trump steps up attack on WHO | Fauci says deaths could be lower than first projected | House panel warns federal stockpile of medical supplies depleted | Mnuchin, Schumer in talks over relief deal House Republicans, key administration officials push for additional funding for coronavirus small business loans MORE (R-Ky.), to provide an additional $250 billion to the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which offers easy-access loans to hundreds of thousands of small businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats support the extra funds, but have demanded additional language ensuring the benefits aren’t consumed by larger businesses, which tend to have existing relationships with lenders, leaving smaller enterprises — including those owned by women, minorities and veterans — cut out of the program.

On the Senate floor, the Democrats offered their alternative bill, which also included additional funding for states, food stamps and hospitals and community health centers. McConnell promptly blocked the Democrats’ proposal, pushing the debate to early next week as the sides haggle over an agreement.

