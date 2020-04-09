https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-pregnant-women-dhs/2020/04/09/id/962227

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for an immediate investigation into the abuse and mistreatment of pregnant women in DHS custody following a complaint filed by the ACLU a Guatemalan woman in custody gave birth to her baby while standing up and holding onto the side of a trash can in a Border Patrol station near San Diego.

“Very sadly, the appalling and inhumane situation that this woman faced is not an isolated case,” Pelosi said in a statement. “There is a pattern of U.S. officials denying and delaying medical treatment to pregnant women and subjecting them to prolonged detention and inappropriate treatment in inadequate facilities. This mistreatment is more disturbing and dangerous, as the coronavirus crisis threatens the health and lives of the most vulnerable among us.”

BuzzFeed News first reported on the ACLU complaint filed with the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General. The woman repeatedly tried to enter the U.S. with her family, citing asylum.

They entered illegally after being pushed back across the border and were arrested and taken to a Border Patrol station to be processed.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, “partially delivered her baby into her pants while standing,” according to the ACLU.

She and the baby were taken to the hospital while her family stayed behind in custody.

