Vice President Pence on Thursday reversed an earlier decision that had barred members of the White House coronavirus task force from appearing on CNN.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield appeared on the network’s coronavirus town hall Thursday night, and leading infectious disease expert Anthony FauciAnthony FauciOvernight Health Care: Trump steps up attack on WHO | Fauci says deaths could be lower than first projected | House panel warns federal stockpile of medical supplies depleted | Mnuchin, Schumer in talks over relief deal Fauci: I don’t think we should shake hands ‘ever again’ 16 things to know for today about coronavirus MORE is booked for a Friday appearance, CNN reported Thursday.

It was the first time a task force member has been on the network since April 2, when Pence’s office began prohibiting the officials from appearing on CNN, reportedly in an effort to pressure the network to air the White House press briefings in full each day.

CNN decided to stop airing the briefings live over concerns that Trump’s remarks were regularly inaccurate or misleading and impossible to be fact-checked in real time. CNN has aired portions of the briefings, including some segments when Pence and public health officials are speaking and taking questions from the press.

“When you guys cover the briefings with the health officials then you can expect them back on your air,” a Pence official told CNN on Thursday morning.

Pence’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Over the past week, the White House made other officials available to CNN, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperTrip that led to acting Navy secretary’s resignation cost 3K: reports Navy ‘moving forward’ after ‘difficult’ week, top officer says When duty goes AWOL: Military leaders must take a stand on civil-military relations MORE on “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperTapper comes under criticism for George Conway retweet that Trump is ‘100% insane’ Esper faces tough questions on dismissal of aircraft carrier’s commander CNN’s Jake Tapper takes aim at Trump over coronavirus response: Do you have a plan? MORE and trade adviser Peter Navarro on “Anderson Cooper 360” and “New Day.”

