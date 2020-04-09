https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/second-amendment-2A-pennsylvania-sanctuary-city/2020/04/09/id/962051

Officials in Montgomery Borough, Pennsylvania say they will consider implementing measures to protect gun owners.

During a recent council meeting, officials unanimously agreed to draft a Second Amendment Sanctuary policy, which they will review and vote on at a later date, according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Second Amendment Sanctuary policies protect gun owners from any state or federal gun control laws that could be considered unconstitutional.

They began popping up in response to some states adopting “red flag laws,” which permit law enforcement officers to temporarily take away guns from owners who pose a threat or a danger to themselves or others.

If Montgomery Borough passes the policy, it will join numerous localities that have passed similar laws to help bolster Second Amendment rights.

The Morning Call reports dozens of municipalities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have already passed their own Second Amendment Sanctuary laws. Cities and counties in Virginia, Arizona, Florida and Texas have also passed their own iterations of rules in an effort to protect gun owners’ right to bear arms.

