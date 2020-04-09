https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/pope-francis-dont-know-judas-jesus-called-friend/

(LIFESITE NEWS) In a homily delivered at Casa Santa Marta on Wednesday of Holy Week, Pope Francis indicated that he does not know if Judas –– the disciple who betrayed Jesus, leading to his crucifixion –– is in hell.

“How did Judas end up? I don’t know,” said Pope Francis, according to a translation of his homily published by Aleteia.

The Pontiff began by suggesting that “Judas, perhaps a good boy, with good intentions, ends up as a traitor to the point of going to the market to sell,” according to Vatican News. But “Christ never calls Judas a ‘traitor’ personally. Rather, Jesus calls him ‘friend’ and kisses him.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

