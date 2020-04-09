https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/public-health-order-wear-face-masks-receive-year-jail/

(SUMMIT NEWS) A new public health order voted on by council officials in Glenwood Springs, Colorado mandates citizens wear a face mask when they enter a shop, with the punishment being up to a year in jail.

The city’s public health order, which passed by a 6-1 council vote, requires people to wear the masks “when entering and while inside of a place or conveyance open to the public” and “for all essential activities outside of their home.”

The punishment for not wearing a mask is a fine of up to $1,000 or 364 days in jail.

