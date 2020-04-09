https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/registered-nurse-threatens-deny-trump-supporter-coronavirus-treatment/

(SUMMIT NEWS) A self-proclaimed registered nurse took to Twitter to suggest that she would not give someone emergency medical treatment for coronavirus if he was a Trump supporter.

The nurse was responding to a man called George S. Martan who posted a photo of himself wearing a face mask with ‘Trump 2020’ embroidered onto it.

“My wife sewed this face mask today to protect me from the Wuhan Virus and show support for President Trump,” commented the man.

