Rebuking the Democrats’ rejection of a $250 billion stimulus add-on for small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, told Newsmax TV the move will adversely affect under-served communities.

“If I were a Democrat, I would be thinking about those minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, those in under-served communities,” Brady, Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee, told Thursday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“They may not have that long-term banking relationship,” he added. “The $250 billion is really to make sure that all small businesses get the help they need to keep those workers on the payroll.

“They’re just extracting dollars for dollars sake, but, in truth, this small business program is the only one we know will run out of money.”

It was an unnecessary and damaging move in the name of politics, according to Brady.

“Politics can wait – our small businesses can’t,” he concluded.

