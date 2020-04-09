http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/W3US97HtnaA/slow-joes-latest-whiffs.php

Someone has suggested that Joe Biden’s frequent video chats from his basement are meant to be “proof of life” evidence, because if he actually went silent for a few days speculation would build that he has COVID-19. But these increasingly hapless appearances contribute to the impression that he has Dementia2020.

Here’s the latest three-minute highlight reel of Slow Joe struggling his way through what out to be fairly easy and friendly interviews. And additional proof that he still hasn’t mastered his Teleprompter.

