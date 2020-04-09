https://www.theblaze.com/news/superstar-tyler-perry-goes-on-good-deed-spree-gives-21k-tip-to-restaurant-employees-pays-for-senior-citizens-food-at-73-grocery-stores

Actor and film producer Tyler Perry embarked on a mission to brighten people’s lives over the last few days.

What are the details?



TMZ

reported that Perry, 50, donated $21,000 in tips to employees at an Atlanta, Georgia, restaurant on Sunday.

Perry, who ordered carry-out food service from Houston’s, reportedly left a $500 tip for each of the 42 “out of work servers” at the restaurant.

On Wednesday, the

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Perry took his good-deed-doing even further — and paid for senior citizens’ food orders at 73 grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Felix Turner, a spokesperson for Atlanta’s Kroger stores, lauded the filmmaker’s move.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Turner said in a statement. “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

A source told People that Perry — who was born in New Orleans, but lives in Atlanta — wanted to do something “special” for those he considers his neighbors.

“He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home,” the source said on Wednesday.

WVUE-TV

reported that Perry did the very same thing at a variety of Winn-Dixie stores in the New Orleans metropolitan area on Wednesday.

The station reported that Perry provided free groceries to elderly and at-risk shoppers to all 29 Louisiana stores, including stores in nearby Gramercy and Luling, as well as in Baton Rouge.

On Thursday, the “Today” show estimated that “thousands” of shoppers were impacted by Perry’s lavish generosity.

