Further to Paul Mirengoff’s post “Don’t let China off the hook” and my own “The China syndrome,” I want to offer a few additional resources that I have found to be helpful:

• Cleta Mitchell’s March 31 Federalist column “The real Coronavirus chronology.”

• Giulio Meotti’s April 5 Gatestone column “Coronavirus: China’s Great Cover-up.”

• Michael Waller’s comprehensive and frequently updated Center for Security Policy chronology “China’s propaganda pandemic in an expanding timeline.”

• Tim Blair’s Daily Telegraph (Australia) beatdown “Via Local Commie Underlings, Beijing Officially Disapproves.”

• Jeremy Page, Natasha Khan and Warren P. Strobel’s April 7 Wall Street Journal article “Fear Lingers in Wuhan as China Eases Lockdown.” Here is the opening of the story, datelined Wuhan:

Chinese leaders and many medical experts have held up this city as an example of what can be achieved through extreme efforts to contain the coronavirus. It’s now becoming clear the battle in Wuhan is far from over—and the human cost much higher than officially acknowledged. The city has announced only three new confirmed cases with symptoms since March 18. Authorities have just formally ended the 77-day lockdown on the city, allowing inbound and outbound travel for healthy people, after easing some residential restrictions to revive a crippled local economy. In the past few days, however, it has tightened restrictions on some housing complexes, and said others will remain in place, after confirming dozens of new asymptomatic cases. An official newspaper said Monday there could be 10,000 to 20,000 such cases in Wuhan. The report was swiftly deleted online.

• The April 7 episode of the PBS’s Frontline series is titled “China Undercover.” As of this moment, the whole thing is available online (below). Promo: “A special undercover report from China’s secretive Xinjiang region. FRONTLINE investigates the Communist regime’s mass imprisonment of Muslims, and its use and testing of sophisticated surveillance technology against the Uyghur community.” My review: This is a chilling piece of journalism.

[embedded content]

