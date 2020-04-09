https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pope-social-distancing-Easter/2020/04/09/id/962071

Pope Francis is making it clear where he stands regarding full-on papal social distancing.

The Washington Post noted he has scrapped his public appearances and postponed his first overseas trip of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak. He’s also conducting ceremonies leading up to Easter largely via streaming.

Still, the 83-year-old Pope, who is missing part of his lung, continues to hold in-person meetings. The newspaper said at times, he sits almost knee-to-knee with guests – and he avoids wearing a mask.

The Post noted Vatican insiders say he has reduced his interactions, but is trying to appear that he is not self-concerned during the pandemic.

However, some fear he is taking too many chances.

“Let’s hope he doesn’t catch it,” said one unnamed Vatican official. “Can you imagine a conclave in a time of epidemic? It would look like a sci-fi Vatican novel.”

The Post noted Italian media outlets are reporting he has been tested twice for the coronavirus. Each time the results have come back negative.

But Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who has met with Pope Francis twice in recent weeks, said he has no interest in discussing his own health and is preoccupied with planning for the aftermath of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in an interview posted by The Tablet on Wednesday, the Pope said the virus outbreak may be nature’s response to people’s failure to take climate change seriously.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

