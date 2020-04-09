https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/boom-ag-bill-barr-john-durham-probe-not-dealing-just-mistakes-sloppiness-something-far-troubling-video/

After more than three years of watching Deep State criminals and anti-Trump leftists walk free after their numerous attempts to destroy and remove this president, most Trump supporters and honest Americans believe our Justice system has failed.

Tonight Attorney General Bill Barr gave us reason to believe justice will prevail after all.

During his appearance on The Ingraham Angle Attorney General Bill Barr discussed the latest progress in the John Durham probe.

U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing probe into potential FBI and Justice Department misconduct in the run-up to the 2016 election through the spring of 2017

ransitioned into a full-fledged criminal investigation in October.

AG Bill Barr: Well I think a report, may be and probably will be a by-product of his activity. But his primary focus isn’t to prepare a report. He is looking to bring to justice people who were engaged in abuses if he can show that they were criminal violations. So that’s what the focus is on. And as you know being a lawyer, you, yourself, buidling these cases especially the sprawling case we have between us that went on for two or three years, it takes some time. It takes some time to build a case. So he’s diligently pursuing it. My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes and sloppiness. There’s something far more troubling here. And we’re going to get to the bottom of it.

The last we heard Durham will release his report sometime later this summer.

But now with the coronavirus that may be delayed. And then with the election coming up it may never be released.

