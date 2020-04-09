https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/04/09/todays-hot-topics-tems-media-flops-new-york-drops-barr-pops-dnc-swaps-rescue-ops/

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. How does Bill Barr really feel about Operation Crossfire Hurricane? For that matter, how does the Pentagon really feel about ABC’s scoop yesterday on a supposed warning about COVID-19 from November? We’ll review some good news from New York, and take a look at the warning from Bernie’s campaign spokesperson about a DNC switcheroo.

Plus, we’ll cover the latest from virtual Capitol Hill, where the latest effort to extend the relief package has stalled. It needs a key fix, argues American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen, to undo a perverse incentive that will make unemployment worse — and more costly.

The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep winning after 2016? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

