The transcript of a call between George Papadopoulos and an FBI informant was published on Wednesday at CBS News.

The call was made by the FBI spy two weeks before the election where the FBI was told the Trump campaign had no connection to the leaked DNC emails.

George Papadopolous tweeted about this last night.

My profanity laced interview with yet another loser informant has been published. I promise you there is a conspiracy case being built around this frame job. I know exactly who it is. https://t.co/xRG72AHxFZ — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) April 9, 2020

The Comey FBI ran several spies at Papadopoulos in their attempt to take down the Trump campaign and administration.

Sometimes it’s hard to keep track of ALL THE SPIES AND AGENTS AND INFORMANTS that the FBI ran at @GeorgePapa19 back in 2016. 1) Stefan Halper [longtime CIA working for FBI as CHS]2) Azra Turk

3) Alexander Downer

4) Joseph Mifsud

5) Putin’s fake niecehttps://t.co/fmhi4DxRgU — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart’s Army! (@drawandstrike) April 9, 2020

SCOOP: #FISA CBS News has reviewed transcript of conversation between George Papadopoulos and a confidential source working for the FBI less than two weeks before 2016 presidential election, and has published key excerpts below. @CBSNews https://t.co/Bs628ah2iF — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 9, 2020

Via Catherine Herridge at CBS News:

In late October 2016, less than two weeks before the presidential election, a former adviser to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, George Papadopoulos, denied to an FBI confidential source that the campaign was involved in the circumstances surrounding the hack of the Democratic National Committee’s email system, calling the idea “illegal.” CBS News has now reviewed the transcript of the conversation between Papadopoulos and the confidential source working for the FBI, and has published key excerpts below. The recorded conversation between Papadopoulos and the confidential source working for the FBI was documented in the December report issued by Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz into the FBI’s surveillance of campaign aide Carter Page and other actions related to the FBI probe known as “Crossfire Hurricane.” But the excerpts of the transcript published here provide new details about the interaction between Papadopoulos and the FBI source in the final days of the presidential campaign. The transcript, in which Papadopulos is apparently given the code name “Crossfire Typhoon” or CT, at the end of the hours-long conversation, shows the confidential human source questioning him about the DNC hack: CHS: You don’t think anyone from the Trump campaign had anything to do with the f***ing over the, at the DNC? Papadopoulos: No CHS: Really? Papadopoulos: No. I know that for a fact. CHS: How do you know that for a fact? Papadopoulos: ‘Cause I go, I’ve been working with them for the last nine months. That’s (unintelligible) And all of this stuff has been happening, what, the last four months? The FBI source then pressed Papadopoulos on whether someone on the Trump campaign might have been secretly involved. CHS: But you don’t think anyone would have done it, like under, undercover or anything like that? Papadopoulos: No, I don’t think so…..There’s absolutely no reason…First of all, it’s illegal, you know, to do that s***.

