https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-campaign-releases-devastating-video-hitting-biden-on-china

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a brutal campaign ad attacking Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday over his record, as well as comments on China.

The ad hit Biden on numerous complimentary remarks that he has made on China in the past, and on his overall dismissal of the notion that China is a threat to the United States.

The ad ties in the current coroanvirus pandemic, which originated in China, and highlights how Biden repeatedly said that implementing travel restrictions would not stop the virus.

WRITING ON SCREEN: During America’s Crisis Biden Protected China’s Feelings. DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOE BIDEN: “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysterical xenophobia.” WRITING ON SCREEN: Or Perhaps China’s Investment? JOURNALIST: “Biden’s son inked a billion dollar deal with a subsidiary of the Bank of China.” WRITING ON SCREEN: Biden Stands Up For China. BIDEN: “China is going to eat our lunch? Come ‘on man. … They’re not bad folks, folks.” WRITING ON SCREEN: While China Cripples America. JOURNALIST: “Since the outbreak, the communist party has been mobilizing overseas organizations to buy local supplies and send them to China.” BIDEN: “It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper. WRITING ON SCREEN: No. Just Biden’s interest. BIDEN: “Banning all travel will not stop it.” JOURNALIST: “The president is right, a travel restriction on China is, every public health we’ve talked to said it bought the country time.” DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: “That was a very smart move right there.” WRITING ON SCREEN: Biden Rejected. BIDEN: “Hysterical xenophobia.” “Fear mongering.” “Xenophobia.” WRITING ON SCREEN: Until He Forgot He Did. BIDEN: “I complimented him on, uh, on dealing with China. … I’m not going nuts.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

