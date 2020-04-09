http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IKiSCrWd-pc/

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a new ad on Thursday attacking former Vice President Joe Biden for his past support of China.

“During America’s crisis, Biden protected China’s feelings,” the text of the ad reads.

The ad features Biden’s past positive comments about China, as more Americans suffer from the coronavirus that first came from China.

“It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper,” Biden says in the ad.

The ad also features Biden toasting Xi Jinping at dinner and questions on Biden’s son Hunter’s investments in China.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also has a cameo in the campaign ad, praising the president enacting the China travel ban to help fight the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]