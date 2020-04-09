https://www.westernjournal.com/tyler-perry-pays-seniors-high-risk-shoppers-groceries-70-grocery-stores/

Buying someone’s groceries is a very generous thing to do. Whether it’s because someone is struggling to foot the bill or just out of sheer kindness, it’s not an uncommon gesture, and it’s one we may have even seen ourselves or been the recipients of.

But paying for groceries across 73 stores? That’s more than just an act of kindness.

When early shoppers at 29 Winn-Dixie stores in Louisiana and 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta lined up to pay for their groceries on April 8, they had no idea what was in store.

Since early hours at many grocery stores are now reserved for the elderly and immunocompromised, the patrons lining up were considered “high-risk” shoppers — and someone was looking out for them.

TRENDING: Body of 8-Year-Old Gideon, Robert F. Kennedy’s Great-Grandson, Has Been Found

When it came time to pay for their items, they were told that they’d been covered. No name was given, they were simply told that an “Atlanta Angel” had paid for their haul.

“So your groceries are free,” one of the shoppers at an Atlanta Kroger was told by the store manager, according to WXIA-TV. “An Atlanta Angel is giving you your groceries.”

While shoppers in Atlanta and Louisiana were thrilled by the unexpected gesture, speculation about the donor’s identity began to circulate. Eventually, that Atlanta Angel was named.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” a Kroger corporate affairs manager, Felix B. Turner, told WXIA-TV.

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

Photos of the elated recipients were shared online, and the joy has been contagious.

RELATED: Couple Drops Brand New RV in Nurse’s Driveway So She Can Keep Family Safe While Treating Coronavirus Patients

“CONFIRMED: Tyler Perry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area Kroger stores this morning,” Brendan Keefe of 11Alive shared on Facebook on Wednesday. “Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks! He wanted to be known only as Atlanta Angel.”

Winn-Dixie’s Facebook page recognized the celebrity’s kindness as well.

“Thank you to our friend Tyler Perry for paying it forward by purchasing groceries for elderly and high-risk #WinnDixie customers shopping at Louisiana stores this morning,” it shared. “Winn-Dixie applauds your love for community and sincere generosity.”

Kroger also thanked Perry for reaching out to the needy through their stores.

“Tyler Perry paid it forward and purchased groceries for nearly 3,000 senior shoppers today at Kroger stores across Atlanta,” Kroger shared on its Facebook page. “You can see how much this means by the look on their faces. Thank you, Tyler, for your generosity!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

