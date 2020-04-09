http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/W-txSF9QaSA/

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care late Thursday afternoon, is now on a general ward, and is “making positive steps forwards” with his treatment for coronavirus.

Downing Street, the political office and official residence of the Prime Minister said Boris Johnson was moved out of intensive care on Thursday onto a general ward, four days after he was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital London over his persistent coronavirus symptoms. The spokesman said the PM would continue to receive “close monitoring” in this early stage of recovery, but the announcement marks a clear improvement in the Prime Minister’s health.

The announcement came just hours after another update on the PM’s health from stand-in temporary government leader Dominic Raab, who was picked by Mr Johnson when he was first diagnosed in March as the ‘designated survivor’.

In brief remarks, Mr Raab said of Boris Johnson’s condition: “he continues to make positive steps forwards, and he is in good spirits.”

Another update on Mr Johnson’s health earlier on Thursday stated the PM had enjoyed a “good night” in hospital and that his health “continues to improve”. Revealing he hadn’t spoken to Boris Johnson in days, Mr Raab confirmed he was authorised to make “big decisions”, saying “we have all the authority we need” for the time he has his hand on the rudder.

Mr Johnson first entered hospital on Sunday night, it was said on the advice of his doctors for further testing. Within 24 hours he had been transferred to an intensive care ward, but as previous Downing Street briefings revealed, he did not lose consciousness and was not placed on a ventilator.

By Wednesday, the Prime Minister was reported to be “sitting up in bed” and “responding to treatment.

Several top figures in Westminster and Royals have either been diagnosed with, or have self-isolated over, the China coronavirus. Health secretary Matt Hancock was diagnosed on the same day as the Prime Minister but recovered shortly after. Cabinet Brexit coordinator Michael Gove is self-isolating after a member of his family started to show symptoms earlier in the week.

EU Trade Negotiations Continue as UK Stands by December 2020 Deadline https://t.co/LQlHVrBfB7 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

