Shaun Kraisman has joined Newsmax TV, the nation’s fastest-growing cable news network.

The Emmy-nominated anchor is host of Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” airing live from New York City, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

Previously, Kraisman was a top-rated evening anchor in New Orleans.

“Shaun is the consummate broadcaster — accurate, trustworthy, and unbiased — and adds real journalistic gravitas,”’ said Elliot Jacobson, Executive Vice President & Chief Content Officer of Newsmax.

“I’m ecstatic about joining Newsmax TV, the cable news network all of America is talking about,” said Kraisman, who was born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina. “I like to think of myself as a straight-shooting newsman and I can think of no better news organization than Newsmax.”

On “National Report,” Kraisman brings viewers breaking news and in-depth analysis on the day’s headlines. Using the vast resources of Newsmax, this program delivers the latest from Washington, D.C, New York, the financial markets, and capitals across the world.

Kraisman’s reporting has taken him all over the country and around the globe and he recently lectured on broadcast journalism at the Far East Journalism Conference in Seoul, South Korea.

He has also worked in Fort Myers, Florida, as a morning and noon anchor, and in Dayton, Ohio, as an evening anchor. Kraisman has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the College of Charleston.

Aside from his career as a hard-hitting journalist, Kraisman has been an unwavering supporter of numerous charities. He’s emceed events for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the America​n Cancer Society, and the National MS Society.

Filled with newsmakers, “National Report” is a mix of straight news, live interviews with newsmakers, lively debate segments with panelists, as well as segments on health, personal finance, and lifestyle.

Newsmax TV now reaches over 70 million cable and satellite homes and has become America’s fastest-growing cable news channel targeting baby boomers with a heartland perspective.

