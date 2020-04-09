https://www.theblaze.com/news/alyssa-milano-tells-americans-to-stop-buying-guns

Liberal actress Alyssa Milano posted a video on social media begging Americans to stop buying guns over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Americans bought over 2 million firearms in March of 2020, over a million more than this time last year. We have to keep each other safe by social distancing and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes,” Milano tweeted.

Milano said that the guns could possibly be used in “households, schools, churches, bars, and on our streets in the future.”

According to the FBI, Americans requested more background checks in the month of March than in any other month they have recorded, about 3.7 million.

Some Asian Americans have reported that they are purchasing guns out of fears of bigotry and discrimination from those blaming Asians for the pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China. Others fear riots if general order breaks down.

Gun rights advocate Antonia Okafor Cover responded to Milano by challenging her to empower women instead of disarming them.

“Here’s a thought? What if women like @Alyssa_Milano used their platform to actually empower other women (many of whom bought those 2 million firearms last month) Believe that we are fully capable of taking a tool, training w/it, learning about it and using it for self-defense,” she tweeted.

