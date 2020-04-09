https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stock-market-wall-street-dow/2020/04/09/id/962073

Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve rolled out a $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses, while the initial jobless claims slipped to 6.6 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the prior week.

After 30 minutes of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 446 points, or 2%, to 23,879. The S&P 500 added 49 points, or 1.8%, at 2,799. The Nasdaq Composite gained 94 points, or 1.2%, to 8,184.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a massive $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In its most groundbreaking step yet, the Fed said it would work through banks to offer 4-year loans to companies of up to 10,000 employees and directly buy the bonds of states and more populous counties and cities.

“The Federal Reserve and the U.S. government are willing to go to extreme lengths to support the economy and that has been far beyond my expectations,” said Dev Kantesaria, founder portfolio manager of hedge fund Valley Forge Capital Management, Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Elsewhere, data showed the number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell slightly last week to 6.6 million from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the week before.

Still, new claims topping 6 million for the second straight week showed the scale of the damage to the U.S. economy from the health crisis.

Despite a 10.5% surge so far in the holiday-shortened week, the S&P 500 is still down about 19% from its mid-February record high and volatility is expected to remain high heading into the first-quarter earnings season.

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Marathon Oil and Apache Corp rose between 2% and 17% as oil prices gained ahead of a meeting of the world’s biggest oil producers to discuss production cuts.

However, the negotiations are complicated by internal disagreements and the reluctance of the United States, the world’s biggest shale producer, to make cuts of its own.

Global sentiment has also been lifted this week by early signals that social distancing measures were leading to a slowdown in the coronavirus outbreak in U.S. hot spots.

While public health experts said the steps were vital to controlling the contagion, the restrictions have strangled the U.S. economy and sparked widespread production cuts, layoffs and projections of a severe recession.

Starbucks Corp fell more than 2.6% in premarket trading as the coffee chain forecast a 47% drop in second-quarter earnings due to a loss in sales.

Walt Disney Co jumped 6.4%, leading gains among Dow components, as the company said its Disney+ streaming service had attracted more than 50 million paid users globally.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global shares rose on hopes the COVID-19 pandemic was nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus to support their economies, while expectations of a deal to cut oil production bolstered crude prices.

European stock markets gained for a fourth straight day, with investor attention also focused on a meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss an economic rescue package.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% by midday in London, with battered travel and leisure stocks, autos, and mining companies leading early gains.

MSCI’s All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 49 countries, was up 0.3% to its highest since March 12.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.56%, following a strong Wall Street close.

Shares in China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged late last year, rose 0.42%. Australian shares were up 2.54%.

“Sentiment remains volatile, but investors appear to be looking through the growing headline numbers of COVID-19 cases and focusing on signs that the spread of the pandemic is being brought under control, which in turn is underpinning hopes for a relatively swift relaxation of containment measures,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Oil prices extended gains on hopes major producers would agree to cut output when they met later in the day in response to a collapse in global oil demand.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state’s efforts at social distancing were working in getting the virus under control in one of the biggest hot spots in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would like to reopen the U.S. economy with a “big bang” but that the death toll from the coronavirus first needs to be heading down.

The S&P 500 gained 3.41% on Wednesday, helped by hopes the pandemic was nearing its peak.

The Trump administration has asked lawmakers for an additional $250 billion in aid for small U.S. businesses. However, congressional efforts were stalling as Democrats held out for similar amounts of aid for hospitals and local governments.

While Trump’s optimism helped stoke Wall Street’s rally, recent U.S. data and forecasts are only now beginning to reflect the economic damage.

McDonald’s Corp said global comparable sales tumbled 22.2% in March, while Starbucks Corp forecast a 47% drop in second-quarter earnings.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index bucked the regional trend and fell 0.46% as coronavirus infections in the country rose. Markets were also jittery following the government’s declaration of a state of emergency for Tokyo and other urban areas.

The coronavirus has spread rapidly across the globe, infecting more than 1.4 million people and causing more than 87,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new virus emerged late last year, ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday, but many governments around the world remain nervous about the pace of infections and deaths.

The euro gained against the dollar on hopes euro zone finance ministers would agree on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies.

The pandemic is still infecting and killing large numbers of people across Europe and there is no sign the peak of the region’s outbreak has been reached, the EU’s disease monitoring agency said.

Sterling held onto gains versus the dollar. Helping confidence was news British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition was improving. Johnson, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 late in March, was taken to intensive care two days ago after his condition deteriorated.

Against a basket of its peers, the dollar fell 0.04%.

U.S. crude rose 7.45% to $26.96 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.69% to $34.38 per barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia – a group known as OPEC+ – are set to convene a video conference meeting on Thursday.

Hopes of an agreement to cut 10 million to 15 million barrels per day rose after media reports suggested Russia was ready to reduce its output by 1.6 million bpd.

