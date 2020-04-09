https://www.theblaze.com/news/wapo-columnist-if-biden-is-serious-about-winning-he-needs-to-accuse-trump-of-willingness-to-kill-people

The Washington Post’s #NeverTrump, self-proclaimed conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin took her constant attacks against President Donald Trump to a whole new level on Thursday, saying that if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “is serious about winning he needs to accuse Trump of willingness to kill people.”

What are the details?

Rubin shared a headline from The Post’s live COVID-19 updates on Twitter that read, “U.S. death toll climbs, but signs emerge that new coronavirus cases…” before trailing off.

The columnist wrote in her message, “If Biden is serious about winning he needs to accuse Trump of willingness to kill people.”

Rubin’s unsolicited campaign advice to Biden did not go ever well on social media, and she was overwhelmingly criticized for her take.

The writer did not elaborate on her view, but the body of The Post’s update shared by Rubin began, “President Trump on Thursday said mass testing for the coronavirus is not necessary for the United States to get back to normal, contradicting experts who say widespread testing is critical to ease out of social distancing.”

“The Trump administration is pushing to reopen much of the country next month,” the outlet noted, before reporting that while deaths from coronavirus continue to rise in the U.S., there is evidence “suggesting that the curve was beginning to flatten” in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in America.

Anything else?

Ms. Rubin has a history of making inflammatory comments. Last month, she predicted more Republicans would die from coronavirus than Democrats because, she argued, President Trump and Fox News had downplayed the outbreak.

The Washington Post was also forced to issue a correction to one of Rubin’s columns in March, after she falsely claimed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was holding up a coronavirus relief package, and that “unless he begins to act in concert with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to move relief legislation swiftly through on a bipartisan basis, more Americans will die, become ill or experience economic hardship.”

The Post noted in its correction that “in fact, McConnell vowed to move at ‘warp speed’ on the bill,” and he did not hold it up.

