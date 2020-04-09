http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2fZqCtJr4Qw/

A doctor recently brought some much-needed Easter magic to his family and neighbors in Greenville, South Carolina.

When Dr. Adam D. Scher realized the coronavirus pandemic would make it difficult for his neighborhood to celebrate Easter like normal, he decided to do something about it, according to ABC News.

“We wanted to create a way to keep the magic rolling for the girls,” the doctor said, adding, “As we were talking, my wife actually made the suggestion to spread the joy to our entire neighborhood.”

Scher, who has been working overtime at his practice for the past few weeks due to the virus, donned an Easter Bunny outfit and hopped down his street to visit his two daughters and the other neighborhood kids.

Video footage showed Scher dancing on the sidewalk outside of several homes as children joined in the fun and watched him leave colorful Easter eggs on their lawns.

At one point in the video, he stood outside a neighbor’s window and blew kisses to a little girl inside the home as she smiled at him, then returned the kiss.

A touching photo of Scher with his daughters, aged three and four-years-old, showed him standing on their front porch with his white paws pressed to the glass door as the girls did the same from the inside.

Traditionally, the Easter Bunny has symbolized new life, although the exact origins of the furry mythical creature remain unclear, according to History.com.

Some sources say “the Easter bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania and transported their tradition of an egg-laying hare called ‘Osterhase’ or ‘Oschter Haws.’”

Following the magical visit, Scher explained that it made him feel good to bring a little bit of cheer to his community during the ongoing health crisis.

“Honestly, with all that has been going on… all of which I see everyday, this was a welcome moment of joy and happiness. For that hour or two, life was normal,” he concluded.

