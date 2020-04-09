http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xt6ToZx4134/

First Lady Melania Trump is stressing the importance of wearing a face mask in public, as well as continued social distancing, to slow the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

In a beautifully lit video, Melania Trump suggested Americans wear face masks in public, specifically in places like grocery stores and pharmacies.

Watch below:

[embedded content]

“As the CDC continues to study the spread of COVID-19, they’re recommending that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies,” Mrs. Trump said.

“Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. It is another recommended guideline to keep us all safe,” she continued.

In a photo posted to her social media, Mrs. Trump donned a white face mask to demonstrate how best to keep yourself safe in the midst of the coronavirus crisis:

Mrs. Trump thanked healthcare workers and all Americans working on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis “to keep the people of our country healthy and safe.”

“To all of our American personnel and other frontline responders, on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you,” Mrs. Trump said.

“In the most difficult of times, the United States never fails to rise to the occasion with both unity and strength. It is because of you that the people of America are receiving the care and treatment they need,” Mrs. Trump continued. “We stand united with you and we salute your courageous and compassionate efforts. Our prayers are with all who are fighting this invisible enemy, COVID-19.”

Watch below:

[embedded content]

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

