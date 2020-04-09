http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vkeI2uhmeyw/

A California woman is accused of licking nearly $2,000 worth of grocery store items at a Safeway supermarket near Lake Tahoe.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a report Wednesday of a customer “licking groceries inside of the store.”

Employees say the woman, Jennifer Walker, 53, of South Lake Tahoe, licked and then stole several pieces of jewelry and other goods.

A Safeway employee told the police the $1,800 in goods were “unsellable due to the cross-contamination” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police arrested Walker on one count of felony vandalism and booked her into the El Dorado County Jail.

Walker is not the first to be accused of making light of things during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, a Missouri man accused of licking deodorants in Walmart was charged with making a terroristic threat, and on Tuesday, a Texas teenager who allegedly posted a threat on Snapchat to spread the coronavirus was also arrested on the same charge.

