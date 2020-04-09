http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vkeI2uhmeyw/

A California woman is accused of licking nearly $2,000 worth of grocery store items at a Safeway supermarket near Lake Tahoe.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a report Wednesday of a customer “licking groceries inside of the store.”

Employees say the woman, Jennifer Walker, 53, of South Lake Tahoe, licked and then stole several pieces of jewelry and other goods.

A Safeway employee told the police the $1,800 in goods were “unsellable due to the cross-contamination” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police arrested Walker on one count of felony vandalism and booked her into the El Dorado County Jail.

Local woman arrested after “licking” items inside a #SouthLakeTahoe grocery store. @SLakeTahoePD arrested her on felony vandalism charges after $1800 worth of merchandise compromised. She is in the @ElDoradoSheriff jail on $10,000 bail. #StayAtHome https://t.co/6eBEOaPcKT pic.twitter.com/4bdyAXJuXN — South Tahoe Now (@SouthTahoeNow) April 8, 2020

Walker is not the first to be accused of making light of things during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, a Missouri man accused of licking deodorants in Walmart was charged with making a terroristic threat, and on Tuesday, a Texas teenager who allegedly posted a threat on Snapchat to spread the coronavirus was also arrested on the same charge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

