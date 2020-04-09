https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-california-governor-newsom-continues-describe-california-nation-state-interviews-video/

In several recent interviews Governor Gavin Newsome continues to describe California as a nation-state.

This is a typical tactic of the left when their is a successful Republican in charge.

This is the same state that declared itself a sanctuary state for illegal aliens not long ago.

Newsome described California a nation-state back on March 28.

Newsom again called California a nation-state in a recent CBS interview.

California is an enterprising, modernizing, nation-state. 40 million strong. Together, we will get through this. pic.twitter.com/PBTc7ukmak — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2020

And then this week Gavin Newsome described California as a nation-state on MSNBC.

Via liberal hack Francis Wilkinson at Bloomberg:

California this week declared its independence from the federal government’s feeble efforts to fight Covid-19 — and perhaps from a bit more. The consequences for the fight against the pandemic are almost certainly positive. The implications for the brewing civil war between Trumpism and America’s budding 21st-century majority, embodied by California’s multiracial liberal electorate, are less clear. Speaking on MSNBC, Governor Gavin Newsom said that he would use the bulk purchasing power of California “as a nation-state” to acquire the hospital supplies that the federal government has failed to provide. If all goes according to plan, Newsom said, California might even “export some of those supplies to states in need.” “Nation-state.” “Export.”

The post WTH? California Governor Newsom Continues to Describe California as a “Nation-State” in Interviews (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

