Attorney General William Barr said President Donald Trump “has every right to be frustrated” by the ongoing Russia investigation into the president’s 2016 campaign.

Barr called the investigation “one of the greatest travesties in American history,” during an interview on “The Ingraham Angle.”

He said the investigation started “without any basis” and was an attempt to “sabotage the presidency.”

Barr said he has seen troubling signs from the ongoing probe being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Barr appointed Durham to review the events leading up to the 2016 presidential election and the origins of the Russia probe, through Trump’s inauguration.

“My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just the mistakes or sloppiness,” Barr said. “There was something far more troubling here. We’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.”

Barr did not provide any evidence about what Durham’s investigation has uncovered so far.

