Tara Reade, a former staffer to then-Senator Joe Biden, has reportedly filed a formal criminal complaint against the now-presidential candidate over an alleged sexual assault from the early 90s.

“Late Thursday afternoon, Reade filed a report of the incident with the sexual assault unit of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department,” Business Insider reported. “Business Insider has obtained a public incident report recording the allegation.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

