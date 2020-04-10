https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/brutal-new-ad-china-targets-biden/

No sooner had Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, making Joe Biden the most likely nominee, that an ad, described as “brutal,” appeared knocking him.

In it, his praise for China is highlighted, his condemnation of President Trump’s initial responses to the coronavirus are featured, and his son’s money-making off China touted.

It is the Daily Wire that described the ad as “brutal.”

That report said, “The ad hit Biden on numerous complimentary remarks that he has made on China in the past, and on his overall dismissal of the notion that China is a threat to the United States.”

Further, it has Biden’s own words blasting Trump as “xenophobic,” and then his flip-flip to later saying his complemented Trump for the travel restrictions.

It also cites the dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who owns 10% of an equity firm that has “channeled” $2.5 billion or more on behalf of backers into “automotive, energy, mining and technology deals,” the report said.

See it:

When @realDonaldTrump took action to halt travel from China to slow the spread of #COVID19, #SleepyJoe said he was wrong & called him a racist. Now he says Trump was right 🤔 Biden puts China’s interests ahead of America’s until it no longer suits him! pic.twitter.com/A2DwxJgPQw — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 10, 2020

A transcript, from the Daily Wire.

On screen: During America’s Crisis Biden Protected China’s Feelings.

Biden: “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysterical xenophobia.”

On screen: Or Perhaps China’s Investment?

Journalist: “Biden’s son inked a billion dollar deal with a subsidiary of the Bank of China.”

On screen: Biden Stands Up For China.

Biden: “China is going to eat our lunch? Come ‘on man. … They’re not bad folks, folks.”

On screen: While China Cripples America.

Journalist: “Since the outbreak, the communist party has been mobilizing overseas organizations to buy local supplies and send them to China.”

Biden: “It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper.

On screen: No. Just Biden’s interest.

Biden: “Banning all travel will not stop it.”

Journalist: “The president is right, a travel restriction on China is, every public health we’ve talked to said it bought the country time.”

Anthony Fauci: “That was a very smart move right there.”

On screen: Biden Rejected.

Biden: “Hysterical xenophobia.” “Fear mongering.” “Xenophobia.”

On screen: Until He Forgot He Did.

Biden: “I complimented him on, uh, on dealing with China. … I’m not going nuts.”

