MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski shared that on this Good Friday that she is “gobsmacked” by the number of people she sees on social media who seem to care more about President Donald Trump than the lives of American people.

According to the “Morning Joe” co-host, Trump supporters are following the president “blindly” when it comes to what he says as it pertained to the coronavirus pandemic during his appearances at press conferences.

“You know, I am still sort of gobsmacked at some of the things I’m even seeing on Twitter on Good Friday, from people who follow this president blindly, as we’re trying to separate fact from fiction and, honestly, trying to do that because it is really a matter of life and death. There are people who seem to feel like President Trump is more important than the lives of American people.”

Scarborough added that Trump’s actions amid the coronavirus has sucked up “all of the oxygen,” adding it is hurting him in the polls, but said Americans have mainly been “responsible” when it comes to following the guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus and flatten the curve.

