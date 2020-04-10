https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cause-of-death-covid19-new-york/2020/04/10/id/962296

The coronavirus has replaced cancer and heart disease as the leading cause of death in the United States, a new analysis shows.

According to Newsweek, Dr. Maria Danilychev published the findings this week that showed the coronavirus that’s exploded into a global pandemic is causing 1,970 deaths every day in the U.S.

Last week, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the U.S., killing an average of 748 people daily.

Newsweek noted that heart disease kills 1,774 Americans every day and cancer kills 1,641 Americans daily.

Danilychev used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other virus death count tallies.

According to WorldOMeters.info, around 475,000 Americans have contracted COVID-19 and more than 17,000 have died as of Friday morning.

New York is the hardest-hit state with more than 161,000 cases and over 7,000 deaths. The Empire State alone has seen more cases than any single country outside the U.S.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

