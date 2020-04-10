https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/catholics-accuse-de-blasio-treating-samaritans-purse-like-hostile-force/

(FOX NEWS) — A conservative group on Friday accused New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of being anti-Christian after he questioned whether the 68-bed field hospital set up in Central Park by Samaritan’s Purse, an organization run by Franklin Graham, would treat all patients equally.

William Donohue, the president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, slammed de Blasio and several other New York leaders for questioning the motives behind Graham’s gesture.

“When [de Blasio] first learned of the relief efforts of Samaritan’s Purse, he acted as if New York has been invaded by a hostile force,” Donohue told Fox News.

