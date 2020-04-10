https://www.dailywire.com/news/celebrities-are-not-reacting-well-to-the-end-of-bernie-sanders-campaign

When Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) brought his campaign to an end on Wednesday, progressives were certainly disappointed that their top choice for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination didn’t ultimately snag the nod.

But no one — no one — was harder hit than Sanders’ celebrity supporters, who took to social media to console one another over the end of an era.

“The news came as a shock to a lot of Hollywood celebrities,” Fox News reported, “many of whom continued to support [Sanders] while others had been calling on him to drop out so that the country can rally around the last remaining Democratic 2020 hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden.”

Comedian Sarah Silverman penned a heartfelt note to the Vermont socialist, comparing him to Fred Rogers.

“Wow. I’m heartbroken about Bernie,” she wrote on Twitter. “In all this darkness, he made me believe that people, together, could be the light. He continues to be an inspiration. And he’ll never stop fighting for us. Thank you, Bernie. For me, you’re right up there w Mr. Rogers.”

Sanders, of course, has refused to disband his campaign and will remain on the ballot in most upcoming primary states so that he can collect enough delegates to have an impact on the Democratic party platform, which will get a makeover at the Democratic National Convention in August.

Alyssa Milano, who quickly transitioned to being a die-hard Joe Biden fan, also sent Sanders a love letter.

“You’ve forever changed the party & made us reflect upon all the ways we need to do more & be better,” she said. “Your efforts will be reflected in every advocate and activist for generations to come and will inspire policy that will make the world a better place. Thank you.”

Some celebrities were simply left heartbroken and unable to put their feelings into words.

“I feel so hopeless and devastated and powerless,” wrote model Emily Ratajkowski, who was one of Sanders’ most prominent celebrity backers, despite having a somewhat lower profile.

“#BernieIsOurHope,” she added, despondently.

“Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo was, perhaps, the most aggrieved celebrity, bemoaning Sanders’ inability to marshal the Democrats into an army willing to take on the Trump administration.

“You are an inspiration and have done more to change the direction of the party in a Progressive and Just way than any other person who has fought for the Democratic nomination,” Ruffalo wrote on Twitter. “The fight continues. Now, we aim our righteousness on Trump and the outlaw GOP senate.”

Mia Farrow sadly suggested Sanders supporters “rally” around Biden, now that he is the likely nominee: “We owe Bernie a huge debt of gratitude. He brought important issues into the national conversation and made us understand what we deserve & what must happen. Now we must rally behind Joe who will move forward with many of Bernies (and our) dreams.”

Sanders says he will not leave the limelight, but is now focusing his efforts on “public health” — an area of policy focus he’s been slowly transitioning to over the past month. The Sanders presidential campaign is also transitioning into a public health policy organization, now raising money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis, and pressing forward with plans to force a Medicare-for-All healthcare system.

