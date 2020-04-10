https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/china-gave-us-covid-god-gave-us-resurrected-jesus/

You can tell a lot about others from the kinds of gifts they give you. The Chinese Communist Party and our own Deep State (ruling elites) gave us the Wuhan coronavirus for Easter. God sent the Resurrected Jesus instead.

First, our friends in China: The Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, which ran the bio-research laboratory in Wuhan where the militarized version of the virus was developed – and released. You can learn who and how, here (start at 34 minutes):

In terms of overall effect, it matters not if the virus escaped the lab through accident, incompetence, or intentional release. The effect outside is the same either way: widespread illness, death and overrun medical facilities in many of the affected countries. That turmoil was just a happy byproduct for the Chinese Communist Party. Their real goal is to collapse the world’s economy and step into the gap, so they can inject their communistic dictates into the democratic nations of the world.

In considering this domestically, we need to keep in mind Rahm Emanuel’s famous tip from the Obama White House: Never let a good crisis go to waste. So whether our own Deep State of self-anointed governing bureaucrats and politicians colluded with China on the release of coronavirus, or it was a “happy accident” in their minds, doesn’t really matter.

The Deep State is fighting desperately to reverse America’s economic and national ascension because our prosperity is an assault on globalism. Toward that end, any effort to prolong the COVID-19 death toll is just what the Deep State doctors ordered.

From the moment hydroxychloroquine was discovered to be nearly 100% effective in treating COVID-19 cases, the government’s doctors wanted this decades-old malaria drug retested for 18 months or so, to make sure it wouldn’t hurt anybody. People have been taking it for over 50 years to cure malaria. A study would buy nothing but the time to kill our economy.

Watching Dr. Fauci’s briefings it seems that he believes only vaccines are real cures. Many vaccines are taken annually. You have to take them whether you have the illness or not. Big market. Zero liability for failures. Big Pharma. Big money. It turns out that the human body is astronomically more complex than many researchers ever realize. That’s because the deeper most scientists peer into something, the less of what surrounds their object of focus is visible to them. And today we would be naive to believe that scientists are not influenced by the source and anticipated outcome of their various funders.

Turmoil vs. Tranquility

Yet in the midst of all this turmoil, God is calling us to look at the world as He sees it: Humanity standing in opposition to His will for men and women, but still worth saving. Perhaps that is a good working definition of love, as seen by the unsmitten, outside observer.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

My change in thinking came several Easters ago, as I was drawn deeply into the “Armageddon Story” novel series I had been planning and finally began writing. What I have belatedly come to understand is that the world is dealing with the Resurrected Jesus. I don’t mean the world inside the churches. I mean The World. Everybody. Whether or not they want to.

Most churches, in my sample of denominations over a lifetime, are still dealing with the Crucified Jesus. Christ on the Cross is not the Jesus who walked in through the locked door where the disciples were meeting while in fear of being discovered. In the midst of turmoil, the Resurrected Jesus said:

“While they were still talking about this, Jesus himself stood among them and said to them, ‘Peace be with you'” (Luke 24:35).

The Resurrected Jesus did leave us some final instructions:

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19).

Gradually, churches downgraded this command from nations to individuals. Nations speaks of governments. Instead, we abandoned government and hid in our churches while the culture cratered under Satan’s gleeful misdirection.

Instead, churches embarked upon a crusade of pursuing personal holiness with their members. Because so many churches focused on personal holiness, they ignored the Holy Spirit, to whom the task of changing our lives for the better had been given. This destroyed both the believers’ power and their relationship with God:

Then they gathered around him and asked him, “Lord, are you at this time going to restore the kingdom to Israel?” He said to them: “It is not for you to know the times or dates the Father has set by his own authority. But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth” (Acts 1:6-8).

There is a way out, but it involves meeting the Resurrected Jesus, not the one the churches want you to meet, still hanging on the Cross, when you “visit” on Sunday. What the Resurrected Jesus gives you is a gift: God’s Spirit. You can never repay; nor are you expected to. Accept the Jesus on the Cross. He will lead you out into the world where the Resurrected Jesus is active and working in the world today.

You can meet the Resurrected Jesus in Reconnaissance: The Creator Returns.

