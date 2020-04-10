https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/chinese-spies-trying-snoop-zoom-conversations-u-s-intel-experts-say/

(NEW YORK POST) Foreign spies are using America’s reliance on video-conferencing software Zoom to spy on business executives and government officials, US intelligence experts say.

Cyberspies from China, as well as Russia, Iran and North Korea have made attempts to monitor meetings held on Zoom as the coronavirus spurs an explosion of teleconferencing, three anonymous officials told TIME.

“More than anyone else, the Chinese are interested in what American companies are doing,” one official said.

