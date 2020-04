https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/cnn-town-hall-features-trump-derangement-syndrome-question/

(FOX NEWS) — Whoops!

CNN “fell asleep at the switch” during a coronavirus town hall on Thursday when a viewer question about Trump Derangement Syndrome made it onto live television.

As Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CDC director Robert Redfield answered questions from viewers, CNN’s on-screen graphics at one point included the question, “Is Stage 4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity?”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook