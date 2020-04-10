https://www.dailywire.com/news/college-football-coach-shares-meme-gets-accused-of-racism

One would think lynching was still a common American practice based on the number of people who get accused of racism when nooses are discovered – or planted.

The latest example comes from Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who tried to tweet a joke during the coronavirus quarantine. He tweeted an image of an old woman knitting a noose with a caption that read: “After two weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.”

In today’s victimhood culture, however, people decided that because she was knitting a noose – and the image had an old-timey feel to it – Leach was accused of racism. If we’re looking for ways to be offended, apparently a woman planning to murder her husband is not offensive, but the fact that she planned to hang him is.

David Marcus wrote at The Federalist that the meaning of meme, at least from Leach’s perspective, was that “Gertrude’s husband is driving her crazy.”

“So what made the meme offensive to those who were able to squint hard enough to find racism? Well, nooses are associated with lynching, the old woman is white, and the photo appears to be old timey. The latter point is significant. We can imagine a similar meme with a millennial girlfriend knitting a colorful noose for her beau, which would not elicit charges of racism. This being an old white woman in the early 20th century, surely she must be a murderous bigot,” Marcus wrote. “This is a prime example the two very different and often contradictory definitions of racism in the United States. By the more traditional definition, which requires intent and animosity, Leach was not even remotely engaged in racism. But by the more modern leftist definition, racism occurs when, even unintentionally, a person fails to take into account how others might interpret his statements or actions.”

Marcus goes on to say that in these cases, intent means nothing, as nobody “really thinks Coach Leach was trying to send visual dog whistles to his racist Twitter followers.”

Leach deleted the tweet and apologized, writing in another now-deleted tweet, “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.”

The jump to assume a noose is evidence of racism is especially prominent on college campuses. In July 2019, the University of Michigan concluded a month-long investigation into a length of rope found in a shared workspace at the school’s hospital. Someone reported it as a noose, while it was actually a “Uni Knot” tied by someone who was practicing it for fishing.

That same week, customers at a Home Depot reported finding a noose in an aisle and feeling victimized. It turned out another customer was practicing rope knots for a design project and had not intended the knot to be negatively interpreted by anyone else. There was also a case at Louisiana State University where a student claimed to see a noose that turned out to be some fallen cable. The student defended her report by saying that if “black students were more accepted here, I wouldn’t have thought a noose.”

